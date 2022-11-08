Menu

Crime

$10K reward offered to track down suspect in Montreal homicide

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted November 8, 2022 4:49 pm
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on July 8, 2020. View image in full screen
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on July 8, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man wanted in connection with the city’s 7th homicide of 2022.

Montreal police said the incident dates back to Saturday, April 16, when a 46-year-old man was shot in the city’s Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough.

It happened shortly before 11 p.m.  at the intersection of Saint-Laurent Boulevard and Jean-Talon Street.

The victim, Steven Marques, was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead.

Police said two suspects fled the scene on foot in a southbound direction.

One man was arrested on May 12 and appeared in court the following day. Police are still looking for a second man in connection with the fatal shooting.

Montreal police are looking for a man wanted in connection with the city’s 7th homicide of 2022. View image in full screen
Montreal police are looking for a man wanted in connection with the city’s 7th homicide of 2022. SPVM handout photo.

Police have released photos of the individual captured by surveillance cameras.

He is described as thin with dark short hair. At the time of the shooting, he was wearing dark pants and a plaid shirt with a black hood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Montreal police at 514-206-6513.

The reward is being offered by Sun Youth, a Montreal-based charity and non-profit organization.

Montreal PoliceSPVMMontreal shootingSun YouthRewardMontreal Fatal ShootingMontreal homicide 2022Sun Youth reward
