Woman Surrey’s McCallum claims ran over his foot had targeted him and his allies before, trial hears

The woman Doug McCallum claimed ran over his foot outside a grocery store had a history of disruptive and abusive behaviour towards him and his slate of councillors, a B.C. court has heard.

Former councillor Laurie Guerra, a member of McCallum’s Safe Surrey Coalition party, testified Tuesday as the final witness in his trial on a charge of public mischief.

The former Surrey mayor is accused of falsely claiming Keep the RCMP in Surrey campaigner Debi Johnstone ran over his foot with a vehicle outside the Southpoint Save-On-Foods on Sept. 4, 2021.

Guerra testified that Johnstone and opponents of the city’s municipal police transition would often turn up at city events “where there were families and kids.” Rather than setting up tables in designated areas outside the events, they would campaign inside where “they weren’t supposed to be,” she told the court.

She was at one such festival with McCallum when she was approached by a woman she later learned was Johnstone, she added.

“We heard someone yelling at us and swearing at us, and we both looked at each other and said, ‘Did you hear what I think she said?'” Guerra testified.

“It was expletives, swearing and yelling. It was quite shocking … From an attractive older woman it was a bit bizarre.”

Guerra said she asked both city staff and RCMP at the event to remove the campaigners, but was told they would not.

Johnstone also hurled abuse at her during a December 2019 council meeting focusing on the city’s budget, she testified.

Global News has previously reported hundreds of people attended that meeting, which descended into a chaotic scene.

Guerra said Keep the RCMP in Surrey campaigners, who had been banned from bringing signs into the council chambers, arrived in matching t-shirts and became disruptive.

“It was very frightening, what happened. We thought there might be a riot,” she said.

“I remember Debi looking at council … there was so many displays of her facial features, bizarre facial expressions that were over-exaggerated, kind of goofy-looking — I don’t know a better way to describe it, and at that meeting, she told me to go F myself.”

In a third incident, she told the court Johnstone and another person went to her home with a Keep the RCMP in Surrey sign, leading her family to call the police.

“It completely changes the dynamic when people come to your home, and in my opinion the line has been crossed,” she said.

Foot expert testifies

Earlier Tuesday, the court heard from an orthopedic surgeon with a specialization in foot and ankle injuries.

Dr. Kevin Wing, who teaches at the University of British Columbia and has consulted for the Workers Compensation Board, told the court he had reviewed McCallum’s medical records and excerpts from two phone calls reporting the incident.

He said records showed McCallum had reported tingling and mild, dull pain to the top of the foot, and had been diagnosed with a contusion.

“To me it’s just very, very consistent with the diagnosis and mechanism of something happening in conjunction with this brief interaction with this vehicle,” he said.

Wing further agreed it was possible for someone to suffer soft tissue injuries to their foot by twisting or turning as they reacted to a sudden stimuli, like a car passing quickly and closely.

Under cross examination, Wing agreed the clinical care record filled out by the attending physician on Sept. 4 showed McCallum had told doctors his left foot was run over, that the clinical report noted “no visible swelling,” and that there was no description in the records of what was observable on the surface of his foot.

The physician also told the court that it would be unusual for an emergency room doctor to compare a left and right foot, when someone came in with a complaint about just one foot.

Last week, the court heard from a biomechanical engineer who said having one’s foot run over would not necessarily result in any broken bones.

The trial has also previously heard how Johnstone saw McCallum in the Save-On-Foods parking lot and engaged him in an expletive-laden, “heated debate” while still seated in her car.

McCallum later called 911 and made an in-person police report alleging Johnstone had nearly pinned him with her vehicle, and run over his foot while she drove away.

The court has seen CCTV footage of the incident, however McCallum’s foot and the rear of Johnstone’s vehicle are not clearly visible in the footage.

The lead RCMP investigator in the case has testified that despite the footage being inconclusive, there was other evidence suggesting McCallum had made a false report, including the fact he walked away from the interaction in no apparent pain.

McCallum’s defence maintains his foot was, in fact, run over and that the facts of the case show he did not commit public mischief, even if he had advertently or inadvertently embellished any details in his report to police.