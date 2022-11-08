Three charged in major police drug bust in Guelph

See more sharing options

A lot of drugs were taken off the streets in Guelph last Wednesday, police say.

Guelph Police Service’s drug unit completed a cocaine trafficking investigation that began in the spring.

The unit, along with the break, enter, and auto theft (BEAT) and the tactics and rescue units executed two search warrants last Wednesday.

Police say they seized nearly $600,000 worth of illicit drugs:

3,625 g of cocaine valued at $362,500 if sold by the gram

302 g of MDMA valued at $30,200 if sold by the gram

3,205 g of meth valued at $160,250 if sold by the gram

583 MDMA pills valued at $5,690

1,597 Percocet pills (containing oxycodone) valued at $7,985 if sold for $5 a pill

100 pills of 40 mg oxycodone valued at $4,000

1,115 LSD blotter tabs valued at $11,150

310 g psilocybin mushrooms valued at $1,500

3,937 g of cannabis valued at $8,800

In addition, police say they seized $60,707 worth of high-end clothing and $62,165 in Canadian currency.

Three people from Guelph — a 28-year-old male, a 26-year-old male, and a 52-year-old woman — were arrested and charged.

All three are being held for bail hearings.