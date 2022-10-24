Guelph police say ride-sharing service was used to deliver illicit drugs

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Charges are being laid after a ride-sharing service in Guelph, Ont., was allegedly used to deliver illicit drugs.

Investigators with Guelph Police Service say they were notified by a driver with a ride-hailing service that he had been called to pick up a gift bag at a home on Woolwich Street near Speedvale Avenue earlier this month.

The driver told police that he had been instructed by the customer to deliver the bag to a place on York Road.

Investigators say the bag contained suspected hydromorphone and morphine tablets.

Police were able to locate the customer who was seen leaving a Woolwich Street address in a vehicle last Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

They conducted a traffic stop and a search of the vehicle turned up small amounts of suspected cocaine, crack cocaine and methamphetamine.

A 53-year-old woman from Guelph was arrested and charged with trafficking a controlled substance, possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possessing a controlled substance.

She is scheduled to appear in a Guelph court on Dec. 6.