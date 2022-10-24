Menu

Crime

Guelph police say ride-sharing service was used to deliver illicit drugs

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted October 24, 2022 3:47 pm
Guelph Police say a local woman is charged with multiple drug offenses after a rideshare driver was asked to deliver controlled substances. View image in full screen
Guelph Police say a local woman is charged with multiple drug offenses after a rideshare driver was asked to deliver controlled substances. Guelph Police / File

Charges are being laid after a ride-sharing service in Guelph, Ont., was allegedly used to deliver illicit drugs.

Investigators with Guelph Police Service say they were notified by a driver with a ride-hailing service that he had been called to pick up a gift bag at a home on Woolwich Street near Speedvale Avenue earlier this month.

The driver told police that he had been instructed by the customer to deliver the bag to a place on York Road.

Investigators say the bag contained suspected hydromorphone and morphine tablets.

Police were able to locate the customer who was seen leaving a Woolwich Street address in a vehicle last Friday.

They conducted a traffic stop and a search of the vehicle turned up small amounts of suspected cocaine, crack cocaine and methamphetamine.

A 53-year-old woman from Guelph was arrested and charged with trafficking a controlled substance, possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possessing a controlled substance.

She is scheduled to appear in a Guelph court on Dec. 6.

