Guelph police say ride-sharing service was used to deliver illicit drugs

Charges are being laid after a ride-sharing service in Guelph, Ont., was allegedly used to deliver illicit drugs.
Investigators with Guelph Police Service say they were notified by a driver with a ride-hailing service that he had been called to pick up a gift bag at a home on Woolwich Street near Speedvale Avenue earlier this month.
The driver told police that he had been instructed by the customer to deliver the bag to a place on York Road.
Investigators say the bag contained suspected hydromorphone and morphine tablets.
Read more: Drug trafficking investigation in Guelph nets drugs, weapons, cash and more
Police were able to locate the customer who was seen leaving a Woolwich Street address in a vehicle last Friday.
They conducted a traffic stop and a search of the vehicle turned up small amounts of suspected cocaine, crack cocaine and methamphetamine.
A 53-year-old woman from Guelph was arrested and charged with trafficking a controlled substance, possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possessing a controlled substance.
She is scheduled to appear in a Guelph court on Dec. 6.
Comments