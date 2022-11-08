COVID-19: HKPR reports 2 deaths, 1 new hospitalization, active cases continue to decline

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit says over the past week there were two COVID-19-related deaths along with 66 new lab-confirmed cases and two new outbreaks.

The health unit’s newly updated COVID-19 dashboard reported the following data for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County as of Tuesday morning, covering Oct. 30 to Nov. 5:

Active lab-confirmed cases: 71 — down from 111 reported a week ago and 142 two weeks ago. Among the active lab-confirmed cases are 35 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 32 in Northumberland County and four in Haliburton County.

The province and health unit note that due to restrictions in provincial testing, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 140 lab-confirmed deaths since the pandemic was declared.

Hospitalized cases: One new hospitalization since the Nov. 1 update. There were no new intensive care unit admissions reported from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5. There have been 244 hospitalized cases in 2022 and 406 since the pandemic was declared in 2020. There have been 38 ICU admissions this year thus far. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported four inpatients with COVID-19 as of noontime Tuesday — down from 20 reported a week ago. COVID-19 was not identified as the primary cause of admission for the four patients.

(Note: The health unit says there may be “reporting lags” on deaths, hospitalizations and ICU admissions that may not be included at the time of the dashboard publishing).

Cumulative cases: There have been 7,286 lab-confirmed cases in 2022 and 11,583 total cases since the pandemic was first declared. The City of Kawartha Lakes has led 2022 totals with 3,762 lab-confirmed cases. In Northumberland County, Cobourg leads municipalities with 816 lab-confirmed cases this year.

Vaccination: The health unit continues to host vaccine clinics across its jurisdiction. Visit the health unit’s website for an active list. To book an appointment call 1-833-943-3900 or book online.

Outbreaks

The health unit reports outbreaks only at “high-risk settings.” Active outbreaks include:

Community Living Campbellford/Brighton group home: Declared Nov. 8.

group home: Declared Nov. 8. Victoria Manor long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Nov. 4

long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Nov. 4 Extendicare Cobourg — Pine unit — long-term care in Cobourg: Declared Oct. 31.

— Pine unit — long-term care in Cobourg: Declared Oct. 31. Community Living group home in Cobourg: Declared Oct. 30.

group home in Cobourg: Declared Oct. 30. Campbellford Memorial Hospital — medical-surgical and inpatient units: Declared Oct. 27.

— medical-surgical and inpatient units: Declared Oct. 27. Golden Plough Lodge in Cobourg: Facility-wide outbreak declared on Oct. 24.

in Cobourg: Facility-wide outbreak declared on Oct. 24. Extendicare Kawartha Lakes in Lindsay: Facility-wide outbreak declared Oct. 18.

in Lindsay: Facility-wide outbreak declared Oct. 18. Ross Memorial Hospita l in Lindsay: Facility-wide outbreak declared Oct. 12.

l in Lindsay: Facility-wide outbreak declared Oct. 12. Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Oct. 7 on Unit 1.

Outbreaks recently declared over:

Community Living group home in Haliburton: Declared Oct. 28 and lifted on Nov. 7.

group home in Haliburton: Declared Oct. 28 and lifted on Nov. 7. Extendicare Port Hope in Port Hope: Facility-wide outbreak declared Oct. 22 and lifted on Nov. 5.

in Port Hope: Facility-wide outbreak declared Oct. 22 and lifted on Nov. 5. William Place Retirement Residence in Lindsay: Declared Oct. 15 and lifted on Nov. 5

in Lindsay: Declared Oct. 15 and lifted on Nov. 5 Maplewood long-term care home in Brighton: Declared Oct. 5 and lifted on Nov. 6.

long-term care home in Brighton: Declared Oct. 5 and lifted on Nov. 6. Community Living group home in Campbellford: Facility-wide outbreak declared Oct. 26 and lifted on Nov. 4.

group home in Campbellford: Facility-wide outbreak declared Oct. 26 and lifted on Nov. 4. Island Park Retirement Residence (first floor) in Campbellford: Declared Oct. 21.