COVID-19: HKPR declares facility wide outbreak at Ross Memorial Memorial in Lindsay

Health officials have declared a facility wide COVID-19 outbreak at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ont.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit declared the outbreak on Wednesday.

Details on the outbreak were not made available.

The hospital reported 18 inpatients with COVID-19 as of noon Wednesday — up from three reported 24 hours earlier. Among the 18 inpatients, COVID-19 was identified as the primary cause of admission for eight patients.

The hospital announced late Wednesday afternoon that as a result of the outbreak declaration, further visiting restrictions have been enacted to protect staff and patients. In addition to passing COVID-19 symptom screening, visitors will only be allowed into the hospital to see patients in the following scenarios:

Patients who are near end-of-life (within weeks).

Patients who are under 18 years of age (supported by parents or legal guardians). Patients requiring a support person when either receiving a life-altering diagnosis, experiencing a mental health crisis, or they are developmentally or intellectually delayed.

Patients requiring a support person to safely attend their appointment such as due to dementia, significant developmental or intellectual delay, the inability to effectively communicate, mobility issues that cannot be supported by the health-care team.

Patients giving birth at the hospital (supported by birthing partner).

“Individuals who require emergency medical care should still be accessing our hospital’s emergency department,” the hospital stated.

“Patients with less urgent conditions are implored to consider alternate options for care such as their primary health care provider, pharmacist, after-hours clinic, virtual care, or calling Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000. After-hours clinics can often treat non-urgent and minor illnesses and ailments, such as earaches, sore throats or prescription refills.”

On Tuesday, the health unit reported 167 active cases of COVID-19 within its jurisdiction in its weekly update. There 84 active cases with the City of Kawartha Lakes.