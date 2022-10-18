COVID-19: HKPR reports 2 new deaths, 1 new hospitalization; active cases climb

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit says over the past week there were two COVID-19 deaths along with 147 new lab-confirmed cases and three new outbreaks.

The health unit’s newly updated COVID-19 dashboard reported the following data for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County as of Tuesday afternoon, covering Oct. 9 to Oct. 15:

Active lab-confirmed cases: 167 — up from 151 reported on Oct. 11 and 110 on Oct. 4. Among the active cases are 84 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (down from 101 on Oct. 11), 76 in Northumberland County (up from 43) and seven in Haliburton County (unchanged).

The province and health unit note that due to restrictions in provincial testing, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 130 lab-confirmed deaths since the pandemic was declared — two more since the Oct. 11 update. There have been an additional 13 probable deaths.

Hospitalized cases: One new hospitalization since the Oct. 11 update. There were no new ICU admissions. In 2022, there have been 234 hospitalized cases and 369 since the pandemic was declared in 2020. There have been 36 ICU admissions this year thus far. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported 15 inpatients with COVID-19 as of noon Tuesday. COVID-19 was identified as the primary cause of admission for five patients.

The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, ICU admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: There have been 6,881 lab-confirmed cases in 2022 and 11,188 total cases since the pandemic was first declared. The City of Kawartha Lakes has led 2022 totals with 3,558 lab-confirmed cases. In Northumberland County, Cobourg leads municipalities with 762 lab-confirmed cases this year.

Vaccination: The health unit continues to host vaccine clinics across its jurisdiction. Visit the health unit’s website for an active list. To book an appointment call 1-833-943-3900 or book online.

Outbreaks

The health unit reports outbreaks only at “high-risk settings.” Active outbreaks include:

William Place Retirement Residence in Lindsay: Declared Oct. 15.

in Lindsay: Declared Oct. 15. Caressant Care Mary Street long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Oct. 15 on the A-wing.

long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Oct. 15 on the A-wing. Ross Memorial Hospita l in Lindsay: Outbreaks on the surgical south and rehab units. Both were declared Oct. 12.

l in Lindsay: Outbreaks on the surgical south and rehab units. Both were declared Oct. 12. Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Oct. 7 on Unit 1.

long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Oct. 7 on Unit 1. Kawartha Lakes Retirement Residence in Bobcaygeon. Declared on Oct. 7.

in Bobcaygeon. Declared on Oct. 7. Maplewood long-term care home in Brighton: Declared Oct. 5.

long-term care home in Brighton: Declared Oct. 5. Warkworth Place long-term care home in Warkworth: Facility wide outbreak declared Oct. 5. Southbridge Care Homes reports 17 residents and nine staff have tested positive. All are fully vaccinated.

long-term care home in Warkworth: Facility wide outbreak declared Oct. 5. Southbridge Care Homes reports 17 residents and nine staff have tested positive. All are fully vaccinated. Tower of Port Hope retirement home in Port Hope: Facility wide outbreak declared Oct. 4.

retirement home in Port Hope: Facility wide outbreak declared Oct. 4. Access Community Service group home in Port Hope: Declared Oct. 3.

group home in Port Hope: Declared Oct. 3. Adelaide Place Retirement Home in Lindsay: Declared Oct. 3.

in Lindsay: Declared Oct. 3. Empire Crossing retirement home in Port Hope: Declared Oct. 3.

Outbreaks declared over:

Access Community Service group home in Cobourg: Declared Oct. 3. Lifted on Oct. 18.

group home in Cobourg: Declared Oct. 3. Lifted on Oct. 18. Victoria Manor (Macmillan unit) in Cobourg: Declared Sept. 27. Lifted on Oct. 14.

(Macmillan unit) in Cobourg: Declared Sept. 27. Lifted on Oct. 14. Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care home in Lindsay: Declared Oct. 7. Lifted on Oct 12.

long-term care home in Lindsay: Declared Oct. 7. Lifted on Oct 12. Regency Manor in Port Hope: Declared Sept. 17 on the second floor. Lifted on Oct. 10.