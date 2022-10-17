COVID-19: Ross Memorial Hospital warns of longer wait times following 2 new outbreaks

Send this page to someone via email

Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ont., is cautioning of longer than usual wait times in the emergency department due to high patient volumes.

The hospital notes two active COVID-19 outbreaks in its surgical south and rehab units are impacting service and contributing to wait times. The Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit declared the outbreaks on Oct. 12. Details on the outbreaks are not available.

There are a reported 13 inpatients with COVID-19 as of Monday morning. COVID-19 was identified as the primary cause of admission for one patient.

Officials say any patients with less urgent conditions should consider alternative options such as a primary health care provider, pharmacist, an after-hours clinic, virtual care or calling Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000.

“After-hours clinics can often treat non-urgent and minor illnesses and ailments, such as earaches, sore throats or prescription refills,” the hospital stated Monday morning.

“Ross Memorial health-care professionals are working hard to see patients as quickly as possible.”

As of its last update on Oct. 11, the health unit reported 151 active cases of COVID-19 within its jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland and Haliburton counties. The next weekly update will be issued Tuesday.