2 teens dead after vehicle crashes into ditch near Tracadie-Sheila: N.B. police

New Brunswick RCMP say two teenage men are dead following a single-vehicle crash in the community of Haut-Sheila.

Police say the crash near the intersection of Route 370 and Côte Road was reported just after 7 p.m. Monday evening.

According to a Tuesday RCMP release, police believe “the driver lost control of the vehicle which went into the ditch before rolling several times.”

Police say an 18-year-old passenger, a man from Chiasson Office, died at the scene. Another 18-year-old passenger, a man from Paquetville, was taken to hospital where he also died.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with what police believe to be “serious, life-threatening injuries.”

The release said “speed is believed to be a factor in the crash,” though the investigation is ongoing. An RCMP collision reconstructionist also attended the scene.