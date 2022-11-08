Menu

Canada

2 teens dead after vehicle crashes into ditch near Tracadie-Sheila: N.B. police

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted November 8, 2022 10:01 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: November 8'
Global News Morning New Brunswick: November 8
New Brunswick RCMP say two teenage men are dead following a single-vehicle crash in the community of Haut-Sheila.

Police say the crash near the intersection of Route 370 and Côte Road was reported just after 7 p.m. Monday evening.

According to a Tuesday RCMP release, police believe “the driver lost control of the vehicle which went into the ditch before rolling several times.”

Police say an 18-year-old passenger, a man from Chiasson Office, died at the scene. Another 18-year-old passenger, a man from Paquetville, was taken to hospital where he also died.

Read more: Teen arrested in death of 11-year-old New Brunswick boy

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with what police believe to be “serious, life-threatening injuries.”

The release said “speed is believed to be a factor in the crash,” though the investigation is ongoing. An RCMP collision reconstructionist also attended the scene.

