Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teen arrested in death of 11-year-old New Brunswick boy

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted November 7, 2022 3:50 pm
A file photo of the side of an RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
File: An RCMP cruiser. Global News

Police in New Brunswick say an 11-year-old boy has died after injuries from an assault.

Cpl. Hans Ouellette said that on Nov. 3, RCMP received a report of an assault with a weapon outside of a home in Shippagan, N.B.

“When members arrived on scene, they found that an 11-year-old boy had been struck in the face with a kick scooter by a 15-year-old boy,” Ouellette said.

Read more: N.B. police investigating 2019 disappearance as a homicide

The younger boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He died two days later, on Nov. 5.

Trending Now

On Monday, RCMP arrested the 15-year-old boy in connection to the investigation.

He is set to be released from custody and return to court on Jan. 26.

Story continues below advertisement

Ouellette told Global News that no charges have been laid to date, and the investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video: 'VPD release video of assault on mom and toddler in Vancouver’s Chinatown'
VPD release video of assault on mom and toddler in Vancouver’s Chinatown
New Brunswick RCMPfatal assaultTeen ArrestedChild assaultChild Deadkick scooterNB boy deadShippagan boyShippagan boy deadShippagan boy killed
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers