Teen arrested in death of 11-year-old New Brunswick boy

Police in New Brunswick say an 11-year-old boy has died after injuries from an assault.

Cpl. Hans Ouellette said that on Nov. 3, RCMP received a report of an assault with a weapon outside of a home in Shippagan, N.B.

“When members arrived on scene, they found that an 11-year-old boy had been struck in the face with a kick scooter by a 15-year-old boy,” Ouellette said.

The younger boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He died two days later, on Nov. 5.

On Monday, RCMP arrested the 15-year-old boy in connection to the investigation.

He is set to be released from custody and return to court on Jan. 26.

Ouellette told Global News that no charges have been laid to date, and the investigation is ongoing.