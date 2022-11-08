Typical Calgary home to see 5.2 per cent property tax increase in proposed four-year budget

Send this page to someone via email

The average single-family home in Calgary will see a property tax increase of 5.2 per cent next year, if the proposed four-year budget is approved by city council later this month.

The increase equates to roughly $120 per year for the average Calgary home.

The proposed budget was released publicly for the first time on Tuesday, when it was presented to city council ahead of deliberations which begin on Nov. 21.

The operating budget for 2023 sits at $4.68 billion and is expected to rise to $4.9 billion by 2026; a $323M increase over four years.

It comes after city administration told council in July that it would need revenues from property taxes to increase by 3.65 per cent annually to keep pace with inflation and population growth; which council set as a cap for the next four years.

The amount of property tax revenue needed is set to increase by an average of 3.7 per cent over the next four years: 4.4 per cent in 2023, 3.4 per cent in 2024, 3.8 per cent in 2025, and 3.3 per cent in 2026.

The increases to property taxes also remain contingent on city council decisions on spending as well as the tax distribution between homes and businesses.

According to budget documents, the most significant ongoing operating expenditures in the proposed budget include $34.8 million for the Calgary Police Service for increased staffing and continued reform, $23.1 million for Calgary Transit to sustain service levels and improve service frequency, as well as $18.1 million for street and sidewalk maintenance.

The budget also includes proposed one-time funding including $40.8 million for climate and environmental management to to scale up work in the city’s climate strategy to achieve the city’s goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

Administration is also recommending $159 million in one-time funding to preserve heritage assets, provide user- and business-friendly planning policies and deliver programs to revitalize downtown.

The city’s capital budget is also expected to increase to $10.2 billion by 2027 due to $4.4 million in new capital funding requests as well as $5.7 billion in previously approved funding like $4.3 billion for the Green Line and $102.7 million for utilities.

Calgary Transit is recommended to receive a $559 million capital investment to purchase 25 new LRT cars and electric buses. $76 million in capital funding is also recommended to go to Calgary Police for equipment, facilities and recruitment.

The capital budget also includes a recommended investment of $153 million for affordable housing, and $170 million for public realm improvements and downtown revitalization projects.

City officials said there will be continued progress on infrastructure investments for builds like the Green Line, the BMO Centre expansion and the Arts Commons transformation, with ongoing work towards an Event Centre and Field House.

According to the proposed budget, capital investments are expected to be covered by government grants, reserves, and debt.

Meanwhile, operating expenses will be mostly covered by property taxes, sales of goods and services, fees, reserves, grants and investment income.

According to city officials, the four-year budget and service plans attempts to balance service delivery and affordability with household expenditures expected to increase by 7.2 per cent in Calgary this year.

The proposed budget shows the impact of property tax, water utility and waste & recycling charges on the “typical” single residential property in 2023 will increase three per cent to $4,027.

However, that figure could be impacted by several factors including property type and changes to assessed value, council decisions on property tax revenues, and water usage of an individual property.

Monthly waste cart programs fees are expected to cost $25 in 2023, with the cost for blue, black and green carts expected to increase to $27.10 per month by 2026.

According to the budget documents, the minimum residential flat rate for water is expected to remain the same monthly charge over the next four years at $46.17.

Calgary Transit fees would also see increases across the board through the four years of the proposed budget.

Adult single passes would go from $3.60 to $3.70 in 2023, then increase to $3.80, $3.90 and $4.00 for each year after. Monthly adult passes would go from $112 to $115 in 2023, then incrementally increase to $126.00 by 2026.

Seniors regular annual transit passes would be increased from $150 to $154.50 in 2023, then see a $5 increase for each year of the budget.

Deeply discounted low income passes for bands A, B and C will also see moderate increases in 2023.

Calgarians will get a chance to have their say on the budget during a public hearing on Nov. 22, or by submitting written feedback on the city’s website.

