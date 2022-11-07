SIU finds Owen Sound police were not at fault in man’s overdose while in custody

Send this page to someone via email

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has determined that officers did not commit a criminal offence in connection with a man who overdosed while in Owen Sound police custody over the summer.

The director of the SIU, Joseph Martino, said he has found no reasonable grounds to believe that any Owen Sound Police Service officers committed a criminal offence in connection with the overdose of a 41-year-old man in July.

In the early morning hours of July 6, the police watchdog said the man was arrested on outstanding warrants and brought to Owen Sound police headquarters.

Following a bail hearing, the man was placed in a cell, where he was eventually observed to be under the influence of drugs, the SIU said.

The police watchdog said an ambulance was called, and the man was transported to the hospital, where he was treated with Narcan and eventually admitted to the intensive care unit for a drug overdose.

Martino said he was not reasonably satisfied that the searches by and under the care of the OSPS officers transgressed the limits of care prescribed by criminal law, leaving no basis for preceding with criminal charges in this case. The file has been closed.