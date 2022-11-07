Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

SIU finds Owen Sound police were not at fault in man’s overdose while in custody

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 7, 2022 3:55 pm
The Special Investigations Unit headquarters in Mississauga. View image in full screen
The Special Investigations Unit headquarters in Mississauga. Nakita Krucker/Toronto Star via Getty Images

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has determined that officers did not commit a criminal offence in connection with a man who overdosed while in Owen Sound police custody over the summer.

The director of the SIU, Joseph Martino, said he has found no reasonable grounds to believe that any Owen Sound Police Service officers committed a criminal offence in connection with the overdose of a 41-year-old man in July.

In the early morning hours of July 6, the police watchdog said the man was arrested on outstanding warrants and brought to Owen Sound police headquarters.

Trending Now

Read more: OPP report 1 person dead after fatal Huntsville collision

Following a bail hearing, the man was placed in a cell, where he was eventually observed to be under the influence of drugs, the SIU said.

Story continues below advertisement

The police watchdog said an ambulance was called, and the man was transported to the hospital, where he was treated with Narcan and eventually admitted to the intensive care unit for a drug overdose.

Martino said he was not reasonably satisfied that the searches by and under the care of the OSPS officers transgressed the limits of care prescribed by criminal law, leaving no basis for preceding with criminal charges in this case. The file has been closed.

SIUSpecial Investigations UnitOverdoseowen soundJoseph MartinoOwen Sound policeCriminal offfenceOSPSOwen Sound overdoseOwne Sound Police Servince
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers