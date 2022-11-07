Menu

Traffic

Icy roads between Edmonton and Calgary continue to be problematic

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted November 7, 2022 1:29 pm
A file photo of a RCMP vehicle in winter. View image in full screen
File: The side of an RCMP vehicle. Global News

Poor road conditions have yet to improve in central Alberta as more collisions are reported along Highway 2.

Leduc RCMP said there was a collision near the Edmonton airport in the southbound lanes of the QEII Monday morning.

Read more: Calgary, southeastern Alberta under snowfall warnings

Police warned of ice-covered roads along the highway between Edmonton and Calgary and are urging drivers to take “extra precaution when travelling on icy Alberta roads.”

Read more: Winter weather, poor road conditions lead to vehicles ‘flying off the highway’

The highway saw extensive action this weekend, as multi-care pile ups, flipped trucks, jackknifed semis and vehicles littered the ditch of the northbound lanes. Hotspots near Ponoka and Olds, Alta., were respectively problematic, leaving car and busloads of people stranded on the highway.

