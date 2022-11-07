Icy roads between Edmonton and Calgary continue to be problematic

Send this page to someone via email

Poor road conditions have yet to improve in central Alberta as more collisions are reported along Highway 2.

Leduc RCMP said there was a collision near the Edmonton airport in the southbound lanes of the QEII Monday morning.

Police warned of ice-covered roads along the highway between Edmonton and Calgary and are urging drivers to take “extra precaution when travelling on icy Alberta roads.”

The highway saw extensive action this weekend, as multi-care pile ups, flipped trucks, jackknifed semis and vehicles littered the ditch of the northbound lanes. Hotspots near Ponoka and Olds, Alta., were respectively problematic, leaving car and busloads of people stranded on the highway.