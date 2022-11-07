Menu

Comments

Crime

Amherst police detain adult, 3 youths after witnesses report firearm incident

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted November 7, 2022 10:31 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: November 7'
Global News Morning Halifax: November 7
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

Police in Amherst, N.S., say they detained four people after an alleged firearm incident last Thursday.

In a Monday release, police said witnesses reported four males were in a white Ford vehicle on Willow Street, and “appeared to be in possession of a firearm.”

Amherst police said several units conducted “intensive patrols” through the town, and a short time later, a vehicle was pulled over at the intersection of Church and Clifford streets.

Read more: N.S. man, 34, killed in single-vehicle crash in Nictaux West

“Investigating officers found two pellet guns, several knives and alcohol inside the vehicle,” read the release.

Police detained a man and three male youths — all four of whom have since been released.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been laid yet.

