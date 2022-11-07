Amherst police detain adult, 3 youths after witnesses report firearm incident

Police in Amherst, N.S., say they detained four people after an alleged firearm incident last Thursday.
In a Monday release, police said witnesses reported four males were in a white Ford vehicle on Willow Street, and “appeared to be in possession of a firearm.”
Amherst police said several units conducted “intensive patrols” through the town, and a short time later, a vehicle was pulled over at the intersection of Church and Clifford streets.
“Investigating officers found two pellet guns, several knives and alcohol inside the vehicle,” read the release.
Police detained a man and three male youths — all four of whom have since been released.
Police said the investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been laid yet.
