Amherst police detain adult, 3 youths after witnesses report firearm incident

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Amherst, N.S., say they detained four people after an alleged firearm incident last Thursday.

In a Monday release, police said witnesses reported four males were in a white Ford vehicle on Willow Street, and “appeared to be in possession of a firearm.”

Amherst police said several units conducted “intensive patrols” through the town, and a short time later, a vehicle was pulled over at the intersection of Church and Clifford streets.

“Investigating officers found two pellet guns, several knives and alcohol inside the vehicle,” read the release.

Police detained a man and three male youths — all four of whom have since been released.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been laid yet.