Traffic stop leads to drug and weapons charges in Quinte West

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Belleville man is facing drug and weapons charges after a traffic stop in Quinte West on Saturday.

Brayden Bunnett, 20, was pulled over on Couch Crescent in Centennial Park at about 2:45 a.m. on Nov. 6.

Police say that while speaking with the accused they noticed what appeared to be cocaine.

The driver was asked to leave the vehicle and police say they found what turned out to be an imitation handgun inside the driver’s side door.

Police also say they came across methamphetamines and a collapsable baton.

Bunnett will appear in a Belleville courtroom Dec. 12.

Story continues below advertisement