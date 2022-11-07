Menu

Canada

Traffic stop leads to drug and weapons charges in Quinte West

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 7, 2022 9:17 am
Police have charged a Belleville man with drugs and weapons possession. View image in full screen
Police have charged a Belleville man with drugs and weapons possession. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

A Belleville man is facing drug and weapons charges after a traffic stop in Quinte West on Saturday.

Brayden Bunnett, 20, was pulled over on Couch Crescent in Centennial Park at about 2:45 a.m. on Nov. 6.

Police say that while speaking with the accused they noticed what appeared to be cocaine.

The driver was asked to leave the vehicle and police say they found what turned out to be an imitation handgun inside the driver’s side door.

Trending Now

Police also say they came across methamphetamines and a collapsable baton.

Bunnett will appear in a Belleville courtroom Dec. 12.

