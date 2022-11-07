Traffic stop leads to drug and weapons charges in Quinte West

A Belleville man is facing drug and weapons charges after a traffic stop in Quinte West on Saturday.
Brayden Bunnett, 20, was pulled over on Couch Crescent in Centennial Park at about 2:45 a.m. on Nov. 6.
Police say that while speaking with the accused they noticed what appeared to be cocaine.
The driver was asked to leave the vehicle and police say they found what turned out to be an imitation handgun inside the driver’s side door.
Police also say they came across methamphetamines and a collapsable baton.
Bunnett will appear in a Belleville courtroom Dec. 12.
