Health

3rd COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kingston General Hospital

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 4, 2022 2:21 pm
A person wears a surgical mask to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus while walking by signage outside Kingston General Hospital in Kingston, Ont., on Tuesday April 27, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues across Canada and around the world. View image in full screen
A person wears a surgical mask to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus while walking by signage outside Kingston General Hospital in Kingston, Ont., on Tuesday April 27, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues across Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Staff at Kingston General Hospital are dealing with another outbreak of COVID-19 within one of its units.

The hospital has declared an outbreak in the Connell 10 unit, as the hospital continues to deal with outbreaks in the Connell 3 and Davies 5 units.

Three patients are affected by this recent outbreak and the unit is closed to all but essential visitors, such as those with a loved one who is critically ill or nearing the end of life.

KFL&A Public Health has been notified, and Kingston Health Sciences Centre is in the process of notifying patients, visitors and staff affected by the outbreak.

KHSC is also completing the necessary contact tracing and testing for individuals on the unit.

