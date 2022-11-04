Whitby man charged with impaired, stunt driving in Quinte West

A highway 401 traffic stop near Quinte West has led to a pair of charges for a Whitby, Ont., man.
Police say 29-year-old Brandon Hrazdira was pulled over near Glen Miller Road after driving 158 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.
Officers became suspicious of possible impairment and conducted a roadside screening test, and the driver was arrested and brought back to the detachment.
He is facing two impaired driving charges and one stunt driving charge.
He was released and will appear in a Belleville courtroom Nov. 24.
