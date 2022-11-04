Tweed, Ont. man wins $245K on September Lotto Max draw

Send this page to someone via email

A 49-year-old truck driver from Tweed, Ont., has a much bigger number in his bank account after a recent Lotto Max win.

William Elson won $245,764 on the Sept. 13 draw.

According to OLG, Elson has been a regular lottery player for more than 20 years.

“I went to the store and checked my ticket using the ticket checker – I almost dropped to the floor when I saw Big Winner,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up his cheque.

"I had to check it three more times to make sure it was real. I was very shocked."

The father of four plans to invest some of his winnings, but might buy a new truck and go on holiday.