Canada

Tweed, Ont. man wins $245K on September Lotto Max draw

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 4, 2022 12:16 pm
A Tweed man won $230K on a Sept. Lotto Max draw. View image in full screen
A Tweed man won $230K on a Sept. Lotto Max draw. OLG

A 49-year-old truck driver from Tweed, Ont., has a much bigger number in his bank account after a recent Lotto Max win.

William Elson won $245,764 on the Sept. 13 draw.

According to OLG, Elson has been a regular lottery player for more than 20 years.

Read more: Military exercise to take place at CFB Trenton

“I went to the store and checked my ticket using the ticket checker – I almost dropped to the floor when I saw Big Winner,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up his cheque.

Trending Now

“I had to check it three more times to make sure it was real. I was very shocked.”

The father of four plans to invest some of his winnings, but might buy a new truck and go on holiday.

LotteryLotto MaxOlgLottery WinnerLottery winTweedtweed lottery winwilliam elson
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

