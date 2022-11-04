Military exercise to take place at CFB Trenton

Send this page to someone via email

Officials with 8-Wing CFB Trenton are advising the public of an upcoming training exercise.

The exercise will take place Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the main and north gates of CFB Trenton.

Officials are advising of the scenario because it will involve training weapons and magazines, and they want the public to know they are not real and pose no threat.

CFB Trenton adds the exercise will also include service members who might appear to be under duress and involve vehicle searches.