Canada

Military exercise to take place at CFB Trenton

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 4, 2022 9:20 am
8 Wing Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Trenton, Ontario on Monday December 20, 2021. View image in full screen
8 Wing Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Trenton, Ontario on Monday December 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Officials with 8-Wing CFB Trenton are advising the public of an upcoming training exercise.

The exercise will take place Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the main and north gates of CFB Trenton.

Read more: Kingston-area school boards brace for education support worker walkout

Officials are advising of the scenario because it will involve training weapons and magazines, and they want the public to know they are not real and pose no threat.

CFB Trenton adds the exercise will also include service members who might appear to be under duress and involve vehicle searches.

