Crime

Man wanted after Toronto woman reports sexual assault while asleep in her bed

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 7, 2022 7:07 am
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Police say one man has died in a shooting in north Toronto that also injured two others on Sunday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Police say one man has died in a shooting in north Toronto that also injured two others on Sunday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL

Toronto police say they are looking for a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault reported on Sunday.

Police said at around 6 a.m. a woman reported she was asleep in her bed when a man broke into her home and sexually assaulted her.

The alleged sexual assault occurred in the College Street and Ossington area, police said.

The man then fled the residence.

Trending Now

Read more: Woman sexually assaulted by massage therapist operating out of Toronto home: police

The man is described as five feet eight inches, to five feet 11 inches tall, in his 30s to 40s, with a slim build, balding on top with dark brown or black hair on the side of the head, and has a beard.

At the time of the assault, he was wearing a hooded sweater with a white hood. The front of the sweater had a black and colourful design, skinny black jeans, and white or light-coloured shoes.

