Lethbridge police investigating robbery, carjacking of senior citizen

Lethbridge Police are investigating a violent robbery after a 77-year-old woman was assaulted in the parking lot of a downtown bank by an unknown male who took her keys and stole her vehicle.

On Friday just before 5 p.m., police responded to a scene where an elderly woman had been assaulted and her vehicle stolen from the Bank of Montreal parking lot on 4th Avenue South. The senior had parked her white Hyundai Santa Fe SUV and was making her way inside the bank when a man grabbed her from behind, forcibly took her keys and threw her to the ground. He then got in her vehicle and sped away. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police located the SUV Saturday, abandoned on the side of the road along Highway 3 just east of the city.

There is an ongoing investigation for the subject who police described as a young male in his late teens with black hair, wearing dark clothing and toque.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information that could assist investigators, is asked to contact police by calling 403-328-4444 and referencing file 22024253. Anonymous online tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at www.p3tips.com.