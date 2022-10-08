Menu

Crime

Teen girl grabbed, hair cut in assault: Lethbridge Police

By Cami Kepke Global News
Posted October 8, 2022 11:36 pm
Lethbridge Police Headquarters is shown in Lethbridge, Alta., on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. An 18-year-old man has been charged after allegedly assaulting an emergency room nurse in southern Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Rossiter.

Lethbridge police are searching for a suspect after a man allegedly grabbed a teen girl and cut off some of her hair.

Read more: Police charge Lethbridge man with assault of emergency room nurse

According to police, between 1:15 and 1:30 p.m. on October 6, two 13-year-old girls were walking through the Safeway parking lot along the 500 block of University Drive West, on their school lunch break, when they were approached by an unknown man.

Police say the man pulled out a pair of scissors, grabbed one of the girls, and cut off a large chunk of her hair.

He managed to grab the second girl, and attempted to cut her hair, but she was able to break free.

The girls ran back to Father Leonard Van Tighem School and reported the incident to staff, who contacted police.

Story continues below advertisement

The man is described as approximately 15-18 years old, standing 5’10 with blue eyes.

At the time, he appeared to be wearing a black sweater with the hood up, a medical mask covering his face, black pants and Nike shoes.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, or has information that could assist the investigation, is asked to call Lethbridge Police at 403-328-4444 and reference file 22022166.

Anonymous Crime Stoppers tips can be submitted online at http://www.p3tips.com

