Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Search underway for missing swimmer in Saint John

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted November 6, 2022 9:21 am
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 New Brunswick: Nov. 4'
Global News at 6 New Brunswick: Nov. 4
Global News at 6 New Brunswick from Nov. 4, 2022.

A search is underway Sunday in Saint John for a missing swimmer in the waters off the Digby Ferry Terminal, and responders are asking the public to stay away from the area during the operation.

Saint John Police said emergency crews were called to the area at around 11 p.m. Saturday, after it was reported a 57-year-old man had gone in the water earlier in the day to swim and did not return.

Read more: Man, 37, dies after two-vehicle crash in New Brunswick

According to police, the man is an “avid swimmer.” His belongings were found on the beach just south of the terminal.

Trending Now

“The Joint Rescue Coordination Center was contacted to dispatch a search and rescue team. Along with the Saint John Police and Saint John Fire Department, the Canadian Coast Guard and the Canadian Armed Forces responded to the scene to assist with a search of the shoreline and waters by boat and helicopter,” police said Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

The Major Crime Unit and forensics have also been called in to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333.

Canadian Coast GuardSaint John policeJoint Rescue Coordination CentreMissing SwimmerSaint John Fire DepartmentDigby Ferry TerminalSaint John missing swimmer
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers