Search underway for missing swimmer in Saint John

A search is underway Sunday in Saint John for a missing swimmer in the waters off the Digby Ferry Terminal, and responders are asking the public to stay away from the area during the operation.

Saint John Police said emergency crews were called to the area at around 11 p.m. Saturday, after it was reported a 57-year-old man had gone in the water earlier in the day to swim and did not return.

According to police, the man is an “avid swimmer.” His belongings were found on the beach just south of the terminal.

“The Joint Rescue Coordination Center was contacted to dispatch a search and rescue team. Along with the Saint John Police and Saint John Fire Department, the Canadian Coast Guard and the Canadian Armed Forces responded to the scene to assist with a search of the shoreline and waters by boat and helicopter,” police said Sunday.

The Major Crime Unit and forensics have also been called in to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333.