Man, 37, dies after two-vehicle crash in New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick RCMP say a 37-year-old man has died after a two-vehicle collision in Florenceville.

In a release, police say members of the Western Valley Region RCMP responded to a report of the crash on Highway 130 Friday around 11:35 p.m.

“The driver and sole occupant of the first car was transported to hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries,” the release said.

“The driver and passenger of the second car were both transported to hospital with what are believed to be serious but non-life threatening injuries.”

It said Ambulance New Brunswick and an RCMP collision reconstructionist also attended the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

A member of the coroner’s office is assisting with the investigation and an autopsy will be scheduled to determine the man’s exact cause of death.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.