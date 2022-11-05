Menu

U.K. declares bank holiday to celebrate coronation of King Charles III

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 5, 2022 9:11 pm
Click to play video: 'King Charles hosts a pre-reception for COP27 focused on climate change'
King Charles hosts a pre-reception for COP27 focused on climate change
It’s a big day for King Charles as he is set to play host at the Buckingham Palace for a pre-reception for COP27. The international conference will be primarily focused on the impact of climate change. Royal expert Afua Hagan has the latest from London.

The United Kingdom will have another reason to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, for the government has declared a special public holiday to mark the occasion.

The holiday will be on Monday, May 8, capping a three-day weekend that will begin with the coronation. The coronation of Charles’ late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was also marked with what is known as a bank holiday in Britain.

Read more: Richer than a king: Inside the $1.1B fortune of Rishi Sunak, the U.K.’s new prime minister

“The coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country. In recognition of this historic occasion, I am pleased to announce an additional bank holiday for the whole United Kingdom next year,” new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said. “I look forward to seeing people come together to celebrate and pay tribute to King Charles III by taking part in local and national events across the country in his honor.”

Charles will be crowned on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London. His ceremony will be designed to preserve the historical traditions of the monarchy while looking to the future following the late queen’s 70-year reign. The coronation is expected to be shorter and less extravagant than the three-hour ceremony that installed Elizabeth in 1953, in keeping with Charles’ plans for a slimmed-down monarchy.

Click to play video: 'Climate activists ‘cake’ King Charles wax figure at Madame Tussauds in London'
Climate activists ‘cake’ King Charles wax figure at Madame Tussauds in London

The coronation holiday means May will have three long weekends next year, with traditional bank holidays already scheduled for May 1 and May 29.

