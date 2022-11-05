Menu

Crime

Winnipeg breaks grim record with 45th homicide of 2022

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 5, 2022 2:32 pm
Winnipeg's 45th homicide. View image in full screen
Winnipeg's 45th homicide. Iris Dyck / Global News

Winnipeg has now recorded more than the total number of homicides in 2019, which was 44.

On Saturday, the police announced the discovery of the city’s 45th homicide victim in the 200 block of McDermot Avenue.

Officers were called to the area at 2:20 a.m. in response to reports of a man who had been shot.

Upon arrival, they found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was given emergency care and taken to the hospital where he later died.

Read more: Winnipeg matches grim record with 44th homicide of 2022

No arrests have been made yet and the victim’s identity is unknown.

Earlier this month, Const Jay Murray told Global News that high levels of violent crime were placing a strain on police resources.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s been a general rise in levels of violence that we really haven’t seen before,” Const. Murray said Oct. 3, after announcing the city’s 41st homicide of the year.

Global News has reached out to Winnipeg Police Service regarding the latest homicide but has yet to receive a response.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Homicide Unit investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

