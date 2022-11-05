Special strong winds weather statement issued for southern Ontario

People in southern Ontario are being warned to brace for high winds on Saturday afternoon.
A special weather statement issued by Environment Canada just after 5 a.m. said that strong south and southwesterly winds should be expected. Wind speeds could reach between 70 and 80 k/h.
“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage,” the statement read. “Isolated power outages are possible.”
The statement has been issued for all of southern Ontario, including Toronto, Hamilton, Ottawa, Kingston and London.
Winds are expected to die down on Saturday evening after a cold front moves across southern Ontario.
