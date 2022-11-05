Menu

Special strong winds weather statement issued for southern Ontario

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 5, 2022 11:15 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario wine industry at risk following inclement weather, destruction of vineyards in Niagara Region'
Ontario wine industry at risk following inclement weather, destruction of vineyards in Niagara Region
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario wine producers and growers fear they may lose half and in some cases all of their crops following severe weather damage in Niagara on the Lake this past year. Those loses could be in the tens of millions putting that agricultural sector at risk. Morganne Campbell reports – Oct 14, 2022

People in southern Ontario are being warned to brace for high winds on Saturday afternoon.

A special weather statement issued by Environment Canada just after 5 a.m. said that strong south and southwesterly winds should be expected. Wind speeds could reach between 70 and 80 k/h.

“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage,” the statement read. “Isolated power outages are possible.”

Read more: Weather patterns leading to Ontario fog, not uncommon for time of year: expert

The statement has been issued for all of southern Ontario, including Toronto, Hamilton, Ottawa, Kingston and London.

Winds are expected to die down on Saturday evening after a cold front moves across southern Ontario.

