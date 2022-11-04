Fog advisory remains in place for southern Ontario including the GTA

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO — A fog advisory remains in effect for much of southern Ontario, with Environment Canada warning of near-zero visibility and hazardous driving conditions.

The agency says dense fog is expected to last through the morning.

Toronto, Hamilton, Durham Region and Peterborough are among the areas that are under the advisory.

Environment Canada says visibility may be “significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.”

It recommends drivers slow down, watch for tail lights and be prepared to brake.

The agency issued similar warnings on Thursday for the Greater Toronto Area and some parts of northern Ontario.