Weather

Fog advisory remains in place for southern Ontario including the GTA

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2022 7:26 am
Environment Canada is warning of near zero visibility and hazardous driving conditions in a fog advisory for all of southern Ontario and parts of northern Ontario. Fog rolls in front of the CN Tower and skyline in Toronto, Friday May 13, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch. View image in full screen
MB/

TORONTO — A fog advisory remains in effect for much of southern Ontario, with Environment Canada warning of near-zero visibility and hazardous driving conditions.

The agency says dense fog is expected to last through the morning.

Toronto, Hamilton, Durham Region and Peterborough are among the areas that are under the advisory.

Read more: Near-zero visibility as thick fog shrouds southern Ontario, should clear by late morning

Environment Canada says visibility may be “significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.”

It recommends drivers slow down, watch for tail lights and be prepared to brake.

The agency issued similar warnings on Thursday for the Greater Toronto Area and some parts of northern Ontario.

Environment CanadaWeatherGreater Toronto AreaFogFog Advisorytoronto fogfog weatherontario fog
© 2022 The Canadian Press

