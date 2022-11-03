Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Near-zero visibility as thick fog shrouds southern Ontario, should clear by late morning

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 3, 2022 7:21 am
Fog can be seen rolling across west Toronto. View image in full screen
Fog can be seen rolling across west Toronto. Ari Rabinovitch / File / Global News

Environment Canada says the thick fog that descended on southern Ontario early Thursday is expected to dissipate by late morning.

The weather agency advised of near-zero visibility due to fog across several regions in southern Ontario, stretching from London across the Toronto area to Kingston, and as far north as Barrie, Muskoka, and cottage country.

The agency said visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.

“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility,” Environment Canada said.

Read more: Fog advisory issued for Toronto, parts of Durham Region

It added that if visibility is reduced while driving too slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop suddenly.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Anthony Farnell, Chief Meteorologist for Global News, the fog rolled in off of Lake Ontario on Wednesday afternoon because “on a sunny day, land heats up quicker than water.”

Trending Now

“The air over land also warms and rises, which can draw the cool damp and very dense lake air inland, but only in the lowest level of the atmosphere,” Farnell said.

Advertisement
Environment CanadaWeatherToronto weatherFogFog AdvisorySouthern Ontario weatherThick Fogtoronto fogfog november
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers