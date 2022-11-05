Menu

Canada

Daylight saving time 2022: Most Canadians turn clocks back one hour this weekend

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 5, 2022 7:39 am
Watch out for negative effects of daylight saving time switch: therapist
With daylight saving time set to end, many Manitobans may be looking forward to an extra hour of sleep Monday morning. But the time change that leads to that extra hour of shuteye can also be costly.

The majority of Canadians will be able to get an extra hour of sleep this weekend, as clocks go back with the end of daylight time.

Daylight time started at 2 a.m. March 13, and will end at 2 a.m. on Sunday.

There has been debate on ending seasonal time changes across the country, with some provinces and territories choosing to remain on daylight time year-round, while others are waiting for similar action in the U.S.

Yukon decided in 2020 to no longer make seasonal changes and now follows its own standard time zone, while Saskatchewan hasn’t changed its clocks in more than 100 years.

Trending Now

A private member’s bill in Ontario to have the province on permanent daylight time, provided Quebec and New York did the same, passed with unanimous support in 2020, but stalled after the legislator was voted out of office.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault at the time suggested he wasn’t opposed but said the matter wasn’t a priority.

British Columbia passed similar legislation the year prior to stick with daylight time but is also waiting on some southern states to do the same.

Time change, mating season a dangerous combo on Alberta highways
