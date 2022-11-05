DeRozan leads Chicago against Toronto after 46-point performance

See more sharing options

Chicago Bulls (5-5, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (5-4, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago takes on the Toronto Raptors after DeMar DeRozan scored 46 points in the Bulls’ 123-119 loss to the Boston Celtics.

Toronto went 30-22 in Eastern Conference action and 24-17 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Raptors averaged 6.7 steals, 4.8 blocks and 9.2 turnovers per game last season.

Chicago went 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Bulls allowed opponents to score 109.8 points per game and shoot 47.2% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Raptors: Pascal Siakam: day to day (groin), Fred VanVleet: day to day (back).

Bulls: Coby White: day to day (quad), Andre Drummond: day to day (shoulder), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.