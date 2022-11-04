Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Calgary family with 4 generations of police officers celebrates ‘very proud day’

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted November 4, 2022 7:38 pm
A graduation ceremony for new officers at Calgary Police Services headquarters on Friday Nov 4. View image in full screen
A graduation ceremony for new officers at Calgary Police Services headquarters on Friday Nov 4. Gil Tucker/Global News

Friday was a well-earned day of celebration for a proud Calgary family.

Members of the LaGrange family are marking another milestone in almost a century of service, on duty to protect and serve.

The occasion was Friday’s graduation ceremony of 14 new officers joining the Calgary Police Service.

Read more: New recruits welcomed into the Toronto Police Service

They all had previous police experience elsewhere, becoming CPS officers after completing six weeks of training.

Among them was Const. Trent LaGrange, who joins the CPS after serving as an RCMP officer in Fort McMurray, Alta.

Trent LaGrange was presented his CPS badge at the ceremony by his father, Chief Dean LaGrange of the Camrose Police Service.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Trent LaGrange grew up with his dad in uniform — Dean LaGrange was a CPS officer for 26 years.

Read more: Toronto police service graduates 129 new recruits, still not enough says union president

“It’s hard to remember a time when I wasn’t idolizing my dad,” Trent LaGrange said. “Playing cops and robbers in the back field of our house, always pretending I was my dad.”

Trent LaGrange is carrying on a family tradition that goes back to 1927.

“My grandfather was an inspector with the Regina Police Service (and) my father was an RCMP officer,” Dean LaGrange said. “And now both my sons are law enforcement officers and my daughter is a 911 dispatcher, so it kind of runs in the family.

“It’s a very proud day for me as a father.”

“We’ve always shared the dream of following in our great-grandfather, grandfather and father’s footsteps,” Trent LaGrange said. “It’s a great feeling.”

Friday’s graduation ceremony at CPS headquarters in northeast Calgary may not be the end of the LaGrange family tradition.

“I have a two-year-old grandson as well,” Dean LaGrange said. “So who knows? Maybe in 20 years we’ll be back here.”

Advertisement
RCMPRegina Police ServiceCPSRoyal Canadian Mounted PoliceLaw Enforcementpolice officersAlberta policeCamrose police serviceCalglary Police Service
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers