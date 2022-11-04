Regina business collects items to ‘fill the tent’ for those in need

With the cooler weather approaching Saskatchewan, it has many people turning up their heat and pulling out their winter gear. However, for some, that’s not an option.

A Regina company partnered with different organizations to find a creative way of collecting items for those in need by filling a tent with essentials from winter coats, boots, socks to toiletries.

“We’re excited! It’s like game day for us tomorrow,” said Carrie-Lynn Stryletski, Regina Chip Repair co-owner. “We’re super pumped. Rain or shine, were going to get a whole bunch of weather tomorrow but we will be here to fill the tent.”

All donations will be given to Awasiw: A Place of Hope which is a non-profit organization located in North Central that aims to help people from providing a place to warm up for the homeless to giving warm clothing and items to those in need.

Organizers said jackets, socks, gloves, footwear, food products, toiletries and feminine hygiene products are what they are looking for in donations from the public.

This is the second year the Regina Chip Repair is hosting this event. Last year, they ended up with two 15-foot U-Haul trucks and made three trips to deliver the items to Awasiw.

“We had so many people show up … it was overwhelming with the amount of giving that people have in this community was it was amazing,” said Stryletski. “And yes, we filled our tent.”

Awasiw receives an average of 100 to 180 people that come through their doors a day. They offer the most basic needs such as a place to warm up, provide harm reduction services and programming, as well as give out donated items.

Last year, Awasiw handed out the donated items from mid-November which lasted until January. They were expecting the items to last for the winter but with high demand, they went fast. But it was a gesture that brought them relief.

“It’s amazing. Regina is filled with amazing giving and caring people,” said Melanie Kingston, All Nations Hope Network Community Health Director. “This stuff only lasted until January, but it was definitely a big, huge help with the people that came through the doors. It’s much needed in the community.”

The Regina Chip Repair is hosting a donation event outside Northgate Mall on Nov. 5, 2022, starting at 9-4.