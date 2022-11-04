Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina business collects items to ‘fill the tent’ for those in need

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted November 4, 2022 7:44 pm
A local business hosts an event to fill a tent with donated items from winter coats to toiletries and taken to Awasiw where they will be distributed to those in need. View image in full screen
A local business hosts an event to fill a tent with donated items from winter coats to toiletries and taken to Awasiw where they will be distributed to those in need. Photo provided / Carrie-Lynn Stryletski

With the cooler weather approaching Saskatchewan, it has many people turning up their heat and pulling out their winter gear. However, for some, that’s not an option.

A Regina company partnered with different organizations to find a creative way of collecting items for those in need by filling a tent with essentials from winter coats, boots, socks to toiletries.

“We’re excited! It’s like game day for us tomorrow,” said Carrie-Lynn Stryletski, Regina Chip Repair co-owner. “We’re super pumped. Rain or shine, were going to get a whole bunch of weather tomorrow but we will be here to fill the tent.”

Read more: Awasiw night staff administer naloxone, save man from drug overdose

All donations will be given to Awasiw: A Place of Hope which is a non-profit organization located in North Central that aims to help people from providing a place to warm up for the homeless to giving warm clothing and items to those in need.

Story continues below advertisement

Organizers said jackets, socks, gloves, footwear, food products, toiletries and feminine hygiene products are what they are looking for in donations from the public.

This is the second year the Regina Chip Repair is hosting this event. Last year, they ended up with two 15-foot U-Haul trucks and made three trips to deliver the items to Awasiw.

Trending Now

“We had so many people show up … it was overwhelming with the amount of giving that people have in this community was it was amazing,” said Stryletski. “And yes, we filled our tent.”

Awasiw receives an average of 100 to 180 people that come through their doors a day. They offer the most basic needs such as a place to warm up, provide harm reduction services and programming, as well as give out donated items.

Read more: $1,681 raised for Regina warm-up shelter through car boosting campaign

Last year, Awasiw handed out the donated items from mid-November which lasted until January. They were expecting the items to last for the winter but with high demand, they went fast. But it was a gesture that brought them relief.

“It’s amazing. Regina is filled with amazing giving and caring people,” said Melanie Kingston, All Nations Hope Network Community Health Director. “This stuff only lasted until January, but it was definitely a big, huge help with the people that came through the doors. It’s much needed in the community.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Regina Chip Repair is hosting a donation event outside Northgate Mall on Nov. 5, 2022, starting at 9-4.

Click to play video: 'Regina Food Bank ignites discussion about hunger with art'
Regina Food Bank ignites discussion about hunger with art
Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsCold WeatherDonationsAwasiwAll Nations HopeRegina Chip Repair
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers