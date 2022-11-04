Feel-good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Each week at Global BC, we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we wanted to share:

Cat lost for months treks across Vancouver Island, leading to ‘purrfect reunion’

The tabby got lost about three-and-a-half months ago at Kennedy Lake, which is not far from Ucluelet on Vancouver Island’s west coast, the SPCA’s Nanaimo branch said on its Facebook page.

Story continues below advertisement

PNE announces new $9-million roller-coaster investment for 2024

The Pacific National Exhibition (PNE), along with the owners of Playland, announced on Friday a $9-million investment into a new roller-coaster.

“This coaster will be the fastest of its kind in North America,” said Shelley Frost, the PNE’s president and chief executive director.

“It will have over 1,200 feet of track and it will rise and drop from more than six storeys in the air.”

B.C. breakdancer wins world championship, sets eyes on 2024 Olympic debut

Breakdancing, or ‘breaking,’ is set to make its Olympic debut in 2024, and a Vancouver man who recently won a gold medal at the sport’s recent world championship is poised to be a contender.

Philip Kim beat out more than 250 competitors to win his first World Breaking Championship, which also led to his first taste of fame.

“I had a lot of people coming up, asking for signatures and pictures, which is very new for me,” Kim, who is also known as Phil Wizard, told Global’s This is BC.

Trick-or-treaters join us for Halloween on the Morning News

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Global News Morning team welcomed trick-or-treaters back to the show.

Story continues below advertisement

We were treated to some adorable costumes, including a unicorn, a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, a dinosaur, Buzz Lightyear, a monster truck and more!

B.C. Lions to host 2024 Grey Cup

The CFL has announced that the B.C. Lions will host the 2024 Grey Cup at B.C. Place in Vancouver.

It will mark the 17th time the championship will be played in the league’s westernmost market.

Vancouver most recently held the Grey Cup in 2014, when the Calgary Stampeders downed the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 20-16.