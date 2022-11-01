Menu

Canada

Cat lost for months treks across Vancouver Island, leading to ‘purrfect reunion’

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 1, 2022 10:52 pm
Hobbes the cat is reunited with his owner after 3.5 months lost in the wilderness.
Hobbes the cat is reunited with his owner after 3.5 months lost in the wilderness. BC SPCA

The BC SPCA says it was able to arrange a “purrfect reunion” on Sunday, months after a cat named Hobbes was lost hundreds of kilometres from his home.

The tabby got lost about three-and-a-half months ago at Kennedy Lake, which is not far from Ucluelet on Vancouver Island’s west coast, the SPCA’s Nanaimo branch said on its Facebook page.

Read more: B.C. cat travels 100 km from family before microchip, stranger’s help results in happy reunion

Hobbes was with his family on a road trip, when he was spooked out of their truck by a dog, the group said.

Cat missing for three years to be reunited with owner

His heartbroken owners camped at the lake for a week looking for the cat, but were eventually forced to give up and return to their home in Victoria.

Hobbes apparently had other ideas.

The resilient little feline incredibly made his way all the way across the island to the Nanaimo area — some 166 kilometres — where he wandered into someone’s home.

Read more: ‘Surreal’: Ontario tabby cat missing for 11.5 years reunited with owner

“He was noticeably a bit skinny so the finder did the right thing by bringing him in. We scanned for a microchip and located his owner,” the SPCA said.

“A long 3.5 months later he was reunited with his dad!”

The SPCA says the case is a good reminder of why it is important to microchip your pets.

