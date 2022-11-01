Cat lost for months treks across Vancouver Island, leading to ‘purrfect reunion’

Send this page to someone via email

The BC SPCA says it was able to arrange a “purrfect reunion” on Sunday, months after a cat named Hobbes was lost hundreds of kilometres from his home.

The tabby got lost about three-and-a-half months ago at Kennedy Lake, which is not far from Ucluelet on Vancouver Island’s west coast, the SPCA’s Nanaimo branch said on its Facebook page.

Hobbes was with his family on a road trip, when he was spooked out of their truck by a dog, the group said.

0:41 Cat missing for three years to be reunited with owner

His heartbroken owners camped at the lake for a week looking for the cat, but were eventually forced to give up and return to their home in Victoria.

Story continues below advertisement

Hobbes apparently had other ideas.

The resilient little feline incredibly made his way all the way across the island to the Nanaimo area — some 166 kilometres — where he wandered into someone’s home.

“He was noticeably a bit skinny so the finder did the right thing by bringing him in. We scanned for a microchip and located his owner,” the SPCA said.

“A long 3.5 months later he was reunited with his dad!”

The SPCA says the case is a good reminder of why it is important to microchip your pets.