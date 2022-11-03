Vancouver, B.C. Lions to host 2024 Grey Cup

See more sharing options

The CFL has announced that the B.C. Lions will host the 2024 Grey Cup at B.C. Place in Vancouver.

It will mark the 17th time the championship will be played in the league’s westernmost market.

Vancouver most recently held the Grey Cup in 2014, when the Calgary Stampeders downed the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 20-16.

The news comes as the league gets set to begin playoffs Sunday, including a western semifinal matchup between the Lions (12-6) and Calgary Stampeders (12-6) in Vancouver.

The winner of that game will play Winnipeg (15-3) in the western final on Nov. 13.

Also this Sunday, Nov. 6, Hamilton (8-10) will visit Montreal (9-9) in the eastern semifinal, with the winner playing Toronto (11-7) in the eastern final on Nov. 13.

This year’s Grey Cup will be held in Regina on Nov. 20.