7 charged in downtown St. Thomas, Ont. drug and weapons bust, police say

Police in St. Thomas, Ont., say seven people are facing drug and weapons charges after officers seized several airsoft pistols and more than $12,000 in drugs from a home on Thursday.

Officers raided a second-floor apartment on Talbot Street near Moore Street early Thursday morning with the help of Ontario Provincial Police, police said.

Police say officers seized cocaine, crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl during the raid valued at over $12,000, along with several air pistols, brass knuckles, flick knives and a bicycle that had been reported stolen, police said.

Seven people ranging in age from 24 to 44 face multiple charges in the incident, according to police, including possessing for the purpose of trafficking, possessing stolen property, unauthorized possession of a weapon and breach of release.

The group appeared in court on Thursday and were released from custody with future court dates.