Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

7 charged in downtown St. Thomas, Ont. drug and weapons bust, police say

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted November 4, 2022 4:26 pm
FILE PHOTO.
FILE PHOTO. St. Thomas Police Service/Facebook

Police in St. Thomas, Ont., say seven people are facing drug and weapons charges after officers seized several airsoft pistols and more than $12,000 in drugs from a home on Thursday.

Officers raided a second-floor apartment on Talbot Street near Moore Street early Thursday morning with the help of Ontario Provincial Police, police said.

Police say officers seized cocaine, crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl during the raid valued at over $12,000, along with several air pistols, brass knuckles, flick knives and a bicycle that had been reported stolen, police said.

Trending Now

Read more: Elgin County OPP investigate May fatal crash, 22-year-old Londoner faces charges

Seven people ranging in age from 24 to 44 face multiple charges in the incident, according to police, including possessing for the purpose of trafficking, possessing stolen property, unauthorized possession of a weapon and breach of release.

Story continues below advertisement

The group appeared in court on Thursday and were released from custody with future court dates.

FentanylCocaineSt. ThomasDrug chargesSt. Thomas PoliceSt. Thomas Police Servicecrystal methamphetaminestpsDrug And Weapons Charges
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers