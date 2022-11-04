Menu

Canada

Melville, Sask. homicide victim identity confirmed, suspects remain at large

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted November 4, 2022 3:56 pm
Click to play video: 'RCMP cancel alert after Melville homicide, 1 man dead, another in hospital'
RCMP cancel alert after Melville homicide, 1 man dead, another in hospital
RCMP have confirmed one man has died and another man has sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting that occurred in the area of the Country Inn Motel in Melville on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

Two days after a homicide occurred in Melville, Sask., causing an alert to be issued to the province, the identity of the deceased victim has been confirmed.

Saskatchewan RCMP say 26-year-old Tristan William Hughes-Nyszczuk from Sherwood Park, Alta., has been confirmed as the man who died.

Read more: RCMP cancel alert after Melville homicide, 1 man dead, another in hospital

An update on the other adult male who was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries has not been released, and RCMP said they will not be providing any updates on his condition as it is considered private health information.

RCMP have also confirmed two suspects remain unfound. No arrests have been made and no more information is available regarding the suspects’ physical description, images or identities.

On Wednesday, RCMP responded to gunshots in the area of the Country Inn Motel in Melville, around 9:19 a.m.

At 10:35 a.m., an emergency alert was issued to the province advising the public to be careful with any suspicious activity or hitchhikers.

A vehicle identified as being involved in the homicide was located abandoned and burned on Highway 10 near Duff, Sask.

As the investigation progressed throughout the day, police determined the attack was targeted and there was no evidence of an increased risk to public safety and the alert was cancelled.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call police at 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at http://www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

