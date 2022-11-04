Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

No serious injuries after truck collides with parked OPP cruiser in Omemee

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 4, 2022 2:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Truck and OPP cruiser crash in Omemee'
Truck and OPP cruiser crash in Omemee
WATCH: A section of King Street in Omemee, Ont., was closed Thursday afternoon following a crash involving a truck that struck a hydro pole and OPP cruiser.

No serious injuries were reported after a collision involving a truck and OPP cruiser in Omemee on Thursday afternoon.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, around 1:30 p.m. officers were conducting traffic control at a construction site on Highway 7 near Sturgeon Road in the village when a parked police cruiser was struck by an eastbound commercial truck.

The truck then veered into a traffic-light pole, causing hydro wires to come down, police said.

Read more: SUV crashes into Bobcaygeon home

The collision knocked out power to about 300 customers in the area, Hydro One reported.

Trending Now

Police say at the time of the collision, an officer was outside of their cruiser with emergency lights activated.

Story continues below advertisement

No serious injuries were reported and no charges have been laid, police said Friday afternoon.

The intersection was closed for several hours as police investigated.

“The intersection is currently being controlled by a four-way-stop and is expected to remain that way until lights can be repaired sometime next week,” OPP stated.

Police say heavy trucks are required to follow detours along Peace Road and Emily Park Road while the construction continues along Highway 7.

CrashCollisionPower OutageHighway 7City of Kawartha Lakes OPPHwy 7OmemeeHydro poleOPP cruiserOmemee collision
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers