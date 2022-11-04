No serious injuries after truck collides with parked OPP cruiser in Omemee

Send this page to someone via email

No serious injuries were reported after a collision involving a truck and OPP cruiser in Omemee on Thursday afternoon.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, around 1:30 p.m. officers were conducting traffic control at a construction site on Highway 7 near Sturgeon Road in the village when a parked police cruiser was struck by an eastbound commercial truck.

The truck then veered into a traffic-light pole, causing hydro wires to come down, police said.

The collision knocked out power to about 300 customers in the area, Hydro One reported.

Police say at the time of the collision, an officer was outside of their cruiser with emergency lights activated.

Story continues below advertisement

No serious injuries were reported and no charges have been laid, police said Friday afternoon.

The intersection was closed for several hours as police investigated.

“The intersection is currently being controlled by a four-way-stop and is expected to remain that way until lights can be repaired sometime next week,” OPP stated.

Police say heavy trucks are required to follow detours along Peace Road and Emily Park Road while the construction continues along Highway 7.