‘Targeted’ shooting in North Delta leaves 1 in hospital, police say

One man was found with “significant injuries” after he was shot late Thursday in North Delta, B.C.
Police said officers received calls about a shooting in the 11700 block of 92A Avenue around 11:10 p.m.
When officers arrived they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital.
“The Delta Police are also working with the Surrey RCMP who have recovered a burned vehicle in the Bridgeview area that is suspected of being related to the shooting in Delta,” Delta police staff said in a release.
“Investigators have advised that this event was a targeted shooting and appears to be related to the Lower Mainland Gang Conflict and the injured person was the target.”
Investigators are looking to speak with any potential witnesses and are asking for CCTV/dash-camera footage from the area. Delta police can be contacted at 604-946-4411.
Traffic in the area will be disrupted as police conduct their investigation.
