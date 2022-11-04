Menu

Crime

‘Targeted’ shooting in North Delta leaves 1 in hospital, police say

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 4, 2022 12:41 pm
Delta police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday. View image in full screen
Delta police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday. File/ Shane McKichan

One man was found with “significant injuries” after he was shot late Thursday in North Delta, B.C.

Police said officers received calls about a shooting in the 11700 block of 92A Avenue around 11:10 p.m.

Read more: 25-year-old man injured in Surrey shooting

When officers arrived they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital.

“The Delta Police are also working with the Surrey RCMP who have recovered a burned vehicle in the Bridgeview area that is suspected of being related to the shooting in Delta,” Delta police staff said in a release.

“Investigators have advised that this event was a targeted shooting and appears to be related to the Lower Mainland Gang Conflict and the injured person was the target.”

Read more: 1 in hospital after Surrey shooting near King George Boulevard and 92 Avenue

Investigators are looking to speak with any potential witnesses and are asking for CCTV/dash-camera footage from the area. Delta police can be contacted at 604-946-4411.

Traffic in the area will be disrupted as police conduct their investigation.

Surrey RCMP investigate shooting in Whalley
