Canada

Shaping Saskatchewan: Scott Ford

By Chris Carr Global News
Posted November 4, 2022 7:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Shaping Saskatchewan: Scott Ford'
Shaping Saskatchewan: Scott Ford
This week on Shaping Saskatchewan, Ford shares his thoughts on what he thinks it means to be a leader. He said a lot of it comes down to trusting his staff.

Even after 30-plus years in the entertainment industry, Scott Ford still believes he has the greatest job in the world.

Booking the acts at SaskTel Centre is one of his main priorities. But he also leads a talented team that transforms the building from hosting the Saskatoon Blades one night to a big rock star the next.

Read more: Shaping Saskatchewan — Saqib Shahab

This week on Shaping Saskatchewan, Ford shares his thoughts on what he thinks it means to be a leader.

“You have to trust your staff. You don’t want to micro-manage your people. We hire good people for reasons. We trust the decisions they are going to make and the quality of work they are going to do,” Ford said.

Read more: Shaping Saskatchewan — Kayla DeMong

“So, for me, it’s just about making sure there’s an alignment. To make sure everyone is working together toward a common goal.”

He said that goal is to bring live event experiences to the community and province that can benefit the community and the province.

Saskatoon NewsSaskatoon BladesConcertSaskTel CentreLeadershipShaping SaskatchewanEntertainment industryShaping SaskScott Ford
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

