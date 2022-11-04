Shaping Saskatchewan: Scott Ford

Even after 30-plus years in the entertainment industry, Scott Ford still believes he has the greatest job in the world.

Booking the acts at SaskTel Centre is one of his main priorities. But he also leads a talented team that transforms the building from hosting the Saskatoon Blades one night to a big rock star the next.

This week on Shaping Saskatchewan, Ford shares his thoughts on what he thinks it means to be a leader.

“You have to trust your staff. You don’t want to micro-manage your people. We hire good people for reasons. We trust the decisions they are going to make and the quality of work they are going to do,” Ford said.

Story continues below advertisement

“So, for me, it’s just about making sure there’s an alignment. To make sure everyone is working together toward a common goal.”

He said that goal is to bring live event experiences to the community and province that can benefit the community and the province.