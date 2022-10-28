Shaping Saskatchewan: Saqib Shahab

He is one of the most recognizable faces of the COVID-19 pandemic in Saskatchewan.

Over the past couple of years, whether it was briefing the public with the latest COVID-19 provincial data and statistics, or providing health advice, Dr. Saqib Shahab has been there to offer information and recommendations throughout the pandemic as Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer.

However, the top doctor has always taken opportunities to praise the efforts and determination of health-care workers during what has been a chaotic time for Canadian health care, as well as commend the people of the province for their work and support.

“Right from the beginning, many people who were asked to work from home or stay home did so. Even schools went online in the spring of 2020. But many people were essential and they had to keep our grocery shelves stocked. You know, the lights on, the water running. They went to work each and every day. And I think these are the real heroes,” suggested Shahab in his Shaping Saskatchewan interview.

“It was a challenging time. But when I look back, it gives me immense pride to be part of the Saskatchewan community as we went through the pandemic.”

Shahab has worked in public health for the last 25 years. For the last 12 years, he has been employed by Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Health, first as deputy chief medical health officer before his current role as chief medical health officer.

He says it’s important for him to help people reach their goals just as his mentors did when he was learning and growing.

“Throughout my career, I’ve been supported by many people who came before me, both in medicine and in public health. And what they allowed me to do was to follow my passion, to grow and excel in my areas of expertise, both broad and specific, and really allowed me to excel in my area,” Shahab added.

“Leadership to me is letting people grow to their full potential. And whether it’s working at a local public health unit in government or in health care or any other setting, I think that’s what I’ve learned from my mentors and that’s what I’ve tried to support.”