See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Wood Buffalo, Alta., RCMP said there is a heavy police presence Friday morning in the hamlet of Anzac due to an “unfolding” event.

Police said residents should avoid traveling in the community about 35 kilometres southeast of Fort MacMurray.

RCMP said an update will be sent when available.