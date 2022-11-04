2 injured in separate bear attacks in Squamish, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been left with injuries after separate bear attacks in the same area of Squamish, B.C., according to the BC Conservation Officer Service.

Conservation officers said the two attacks happened Thursday morning in the Squamish Estuary Trail Network area.

View image in full screen Conservation officers are conducting an investigation in the area. Global News

Story continues below advertisement

Both attacks involved a sow with a cub. First, a runner was attacked, and 30 minutes later a walker.

“It’s a very unfortunate situation and we wish those two victims a quick recovery. Our job at this time is to keep people away from the area,” said B.C. conservation officer Sgt. Simon Gravel.

“When something like this happens, we take it very seriously and public safety is our priority. We want to make sure it doesn’t happen again and that those bears are not a risk to the public.”

The area has been closed by the District of Squamish and the BC Conservation Officer Service for an investigation.

“The area is currently being investigated by the Conservation Officer Service and barricades and signage have been placed at all entrances to keep the public from entering,” District of Squamish staff said in a release.

“The closure will be in place until further notice.”

A map showing the closed area in Squamish due to two bear attacks. District of Squamish

The two that were attacked sustained injuries, including a “severe scratch on a face.”

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said no decisions have been made yet on the fate of the bears, so it’s not clear yet if they’ll be trapped and relocated.

The service said it will be consulting with experts on the next steps that should be taken.

“The bears are still there, they are still in the area,” said Gravel.

“It is very important that people stay away from the area.”