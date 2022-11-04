Menu

Crime

Hit-and-run in Montreal’s Ville-Marie borough leaves one man in critical condition: police

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2022 9:27 am
One man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Montreal's car village. Friday, November 4, 2022. View image in full screen
One man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Montreal's car village. Friday, November 4, 2022. TVA

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car in a case of hit-and-run in Montreal’s Ville-Marie borough early Friday.

The incident took place at around 1:30 a.m. Friday on René-Lévesque Boulevard near de la Visitation Street. The pedestrian, a 47-year-old man, was taken to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Read more: Car crash kills three teenagers and injures another in Quebec’s Montérégie region

According to Montreal police, a 42-year-old man fled the scene. He was located a short time later in the borough of Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie.

Trending Now

Police say the man was under the influence at the time of his arrest. He will be met by investigators.

René-Lévesque Boulevard was closed for a period of time to allow police to conduct further analysis of the scene.

Montreal Police, Hit and Run, Pedestrian, Victim, Gay village, Critical, Ville-Marie borough, Under The Influence
© 2022 The Canadian Press

