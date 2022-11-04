Hit-and-run in Montreal’s Ville-Marie borough leaves one man in critical condition: police

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car in a case of hit-and-run in Montreal’s Ville-Marie borough early Friday.

The incident took place at around 1:30 a.m. Friday on René-Lévesque Boulevard near de la Visitation Street. The pedestrian, a 47-year-old man, was taken to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

According to Montreal police, a 42-year-old man fled the scene. He was located a short time later in the borough of Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie.

Police say the man was under the influence at the time of his arrest. He will be met by investigators.

René-Lévesque Boulevard was closed for a period of time to allow police to conduct further analysis of the scene.