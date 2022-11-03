Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Toronto: police

See more sharing options

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet Thursday just after 7:30 p.m., Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Wilson Avenue and Yonge Boulevard area.

Officers said a female pedestrian was located with injuries.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a pediatric patient was taken to a local trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, she suffered serious injuries as a result of the incident.

Officers said the driver remained at the scene.

