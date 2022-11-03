Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba government set to pass several bills into law before legislature breaks

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2022 6:13 pm
Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government is set to pass several bills into law before the legislature rises for the fall break Thursday night. View image in full screen
Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government is set to pass several bills into law before the legislature rises for the fall break Thursday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative government is set to pass several bills into law — covering items ranging from electricity to weeds — before the legislature rises for the fall break Thursday night.

Among the bills slated for a final vote is one that will set debt-reduction limits for Crown-owned Manitoba Hydro and cap annual rate increases.

Read more: Manitoba government plans to stick to set election date of October 2023

The government says the bill will keep increases reasonable while helping the utility’s financial stability.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba hydro rate increases could be capped, hearings reduced under new bill'
Manitoba hydro rate increases could be capped, hearings reduced under new bill

However, the Opposition New Democrats say the move will lead to higher rate hikes than needed.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Manitoba’s Opposition promises to freeze hydroelectric rates, but offers no details

Another bill is to remove restrictions on the use of cosmetic pesticides in some areas, such as private lawns and municipal parks.

The legislature is scheduled to resume Nov. 15 with a throne speech that will outline the government’s plans for the coming year.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba giving $3.6 million to Downtown Community Safety Partnership'
Manitoba giving $3.6 million to Downtown Community Safety Partnership
ManitobaManitoba politicsManitoba GovernmentManitoba LegislatureManitoba HydroManitoba Progressive ConservativesManitoba PC
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers