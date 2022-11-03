Possible fentanyl found in Rocky Mountain House Halloween candy: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in central Alberta are investigating after an unknown substance, presumed to be fentanyl, was found in a child’s Halloween candy.

A concerned parent contacted Rocky Mountain House RCMP on Wednesday after going through their child’s Halloween candy. While doing that, they found an open package with three pieces of a dark, unknown substance inside.

“This substance is rather obvious with no intent to camouflage it in the candy,” police said in a news release Thursday.

RCMP said early tests of the substance resulted in a presumptive positive test for the presence of fentanyl. The material is now being sent to the RCMP laboratory where it can be tested further, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

“This presumptive test for the presence of fentanyl is concerning,” police said.

Read more: Alberta RCMP investigate report that Halloween candy made child sick

Officers are urging parents to take extra care to examine their children’s Halloween candy.

“Unsealed candy should be immediately disposed of. Should you find any suspicious items in your candy, please contact the Rocky Mountain House RCMP or your local police,” police said.

The child received the candy in the Rocky Mountain House area.