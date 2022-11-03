Quebecers urged to stay home if sick, even if it’s not COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Don’t feel well? Quebec’s top doctor says to stay home ⁠— even if you don’t have COVID-19.

Luc Boileau, director of the province’s public health department, said Wednesday that novel coronavirus indicators seem to be improving since the middle of October. But he said problem is that it’s “not the only virus that’s circulating, there are others.”

In order to curb the spread of other viruses, like respiratory syncytial virus — which has led to a recent surge in cases in Quebec — public health officials urge people not to go out when they are sick.

“We don’t go to work,” Boileau said. “We stay home and we take care of ourselves.”

It comes as emergency rooms in Montreal-area hospitals are faced with overcrowding, to the point the province had to create a crisis management team. Pediatric ERs have been especially hard hit in recent weeks. As a result, the province is rolling out new to ease the pressure on local ERs, including new clinics led by nurse practitioners and transferring some patients to beds outside of hospitals.

Boileau described his latest guidance as a “common-sense approach.”

“Essentially if you’re sick and if you feel like a truck has passed over you, please stay at home,” Boileau said.

Once you begin to feel better but still have mild symptoms, Boileau said it’s best to wear a mask and only go to “essential activities.” This will help curb the spread of viruses and protect more vulnerable populations, like pregnant women and those with chronic illnesses.

“Wear a mask until these symptoms disappear,” Boileau said.

Quebec public health also recommends anyone who is considered higher risk to wear a mask in public places, to avoid getting sick.