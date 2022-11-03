Serious crash sends 2 people to hospital in Essa Township, OPP say

The Nottawasaga detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says two drivers have been taken to hospital, one in serious condition, after a crash in Essa Township Thursday.
On Thursday morning around 7:50 a.m., Nottawasaga OPP responded to a serious collision on Line 10 and Sideroad 10 of Essa Township.
Police say the collision involved two vehicles, both with lone drivers.
Emergency services responded, and both drivers were transported to a local hospital.
Police say one driver was then transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious injuries.
OPP Technical Traffic Collision investigators are scheduled to attend the area to assist.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area during the road closure as the investigation continues.
